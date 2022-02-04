The United Nations has demanded the Taliban provide information on two more women activists allegedly detained by the group this week — bringing to four the number missing in Afghanistan this year.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late Thursday it had sought "urgent information" on the reported detention of two more women activists by the Taliban in the capital Kabul this week.

"UN repeats its call for all 'disappeared' women activists & relatives to be released," it said on Twitter.

US special envoy to Afghanistan Rina Amiri also called on the Taliban to respect women's rights.

"If the Taliban seek legitimacy from the Afghan people & the world, they must respect Afghans' human rights — especially for women," she said on Twitter.

UNAMA did not reveal the names of the two women activists gone missing this week, but another rights advocate told AFP news agency that Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar had been arrested by the Taliban.

"Zahra, a dentist, used to work in a clinic. She has been arrested," the activist said, on condition of anonymity.

Ayar was arrested on Wednesday after a male colleague asked for her address so he could come to hand over her salary, the activist said.

"That's how she was trapped. The Taliban found her and arrested her," she said.