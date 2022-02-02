Some of the 1,000 US diplomats and intelligence officers hit by a mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome could have been targeted by electromagnetic energy pulses, according to a report to US intelligence leaders.

"Pulse electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radio frequency range, plausibly explains" the ear pain, vertigo, and other symptoms of some of those suffering the ailments first reported by US diplomats in the Cuban capital in 2016, experts from inside and outside the US government said on Wednesday.

The panel of experts was convened by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Deputy Director David Cohen.

The combination of symptoms "cannot be easily explained by known environment or medical conditions" among a subset of victims. The number of those people was not disclosed in the report's unclassified executive summary.

Cases have been reported in Russia, China, Tajikistan and some African countries.

READ MORE:Havana Syndrome: What is this mystery illness affecting US officials?

No foreign adversary involved

The findings echo a 2020 National Academy of Sciences study and follow a January 20 interim CIA report that concluded that it was unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary was behind most of the so-called "anomalous health incidents."

The CIA report, however, said there were about two dozen cases of the 1,000 that remained unexplained.

The report released on Wednesday did not delve into responsibility.

But its conclusions will likely fuel frustration among current and former US officials who lack a clear explanation for their chronic afflictions.

"We were not looking at attribution or assigning it to a foreign adversary or actor. We stuck to the causal mechanism," a US intelligence official familiar with the report told reporters.