Lebanon's public transport unions block roads in protest
Lebanon's taxi, bus and van drivers have started the second strike in three weeks, protesting soaring gas prices and the economic crisis.
Unions have routinely held protests and strikes since the government officially ended state subsidies in October. / AP
February 2, 2022

Scores of Lebanon's taxi, bus and truck drivers have started a three-day strike, blocking roads and demanding the government address surging gas prices and the broader economic crisis.

Beirut was eerily quiet on Wednesday as protesting drivers kicked off the strike and blocked main highways and intersections, some with burning tires.

“There was a time when a taxi driver’s son could become a doctor, an engineer, anything prestigious," said taxi driver Hussein Assam, 55, who was protesting near central Beirut's once thriving Hamra Street. "Now the taxi driver can’t even feed his children.”

Unions have said the strike actions will last from 5:00 am until 3:00 pm local time.

“If there’s no outcome today, there will be later,” Assam said, looking on the former commercial boulevard that has been reduced to extreme poverty. “The poor person who can’t eat anymore is going to burn the entire country.”

It was the second time in three weeks unions held strike action, forcing schools, universities, and many shops to close. With public transport virtually nonexistent in Lebanon, many rely on such shared taxis, buses or minivans for their daily commute and travel.

Economic crisis

Lebanon’s crippling economic crisis has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in the past century.

Unions have routinely held protests and strikes since the government officially ended state subsidies in October.

A full tank of gasoline now costs more than the monthly minimum wage.

A government gridlock seemed to ease somewhat on January 24, when the powerful Hezbollah group and its main Shia ally ended months of boycott on the body.

It now hopes to elaborate the 2022 budget and an economic recovery plan.

SOURCE:AP
