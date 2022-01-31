Several historically Black colleges and universities in the United States have received bomb threats, forcing schools to issue shelter-in-place orders while cancelling classes and operations for the day.

Albany State University in Georgia, Delaware State University in Delaware, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Howard University in Washington, and Bowie State University in Maryland were among the schools that received threats.

"Due to an emergency on campus, classes will meet virtually. Persons on campus should shelter in place until further notice," Bowie State University said in a message on the school's website.

Delaware State University said it had told employees and students not to come to campus until further notice.

"We've instructed our residential population to remain in the dormitory while a search of the campus is taking place, and that is ongoing at this point", a university spokesman said.

It was the second time this month that Black colleges and universities faced bomb threats. On January 5, eight historically Black colleges and universities received such threats, but no suspicious packages or explosives were found.

