The US has condemned the Iranian-backed Yemen-based Houthis’ missile attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We condemn the latest Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi,” State Department's spokesperson Ned Price said on Twitter.

“While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians,” Price wrote.

The UAE’s “air defence intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country," the UAE Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.

No damage was caused by the attack, the ministry stated.

It added that debris fell in an unpopulated area and there were no casualties.

READ MORE: UAE 'destroys' Houthi ballistic missile as Israel's Herzog visits