The painful memory of a massacre that shook not only the UK but most of the world when it occurred in Northern Ireland has remained alive despite the passage of 50 years.

The infamous killings of 14 civil rights marchers by Britain’s elite parachute regiment on January 30, 1972, is known as Bloody Sunday.

Family and friends of the victims gathered this week for a series of commemorations to mark the event that helped fuel three decades of bitter sectarian and political violence.

A witness to what had happened is Jim Duddy, brother of one of the youngest victims, John Duddy who was 17 years old when paratroopers shot him dead in the car park of Rossville Flats.

He said none of the shooters were ever brought to justice and justice did not prevail on Bloody Sunday.

He said the families of the victims will keep trying to achieve justice.

“I'm standing here now talking to you, on the 50th anniversary. If I or other family members didn't believe that we could achieve it, we wouldn't be doing it. We have to try. We became their voices. They can't speak for themselves.”

