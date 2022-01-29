The mobile devices of Finnish diplomats working abroad have been hacked with the use of sophisticated spyware.

The victims were targeted through Pegasus software developed by Israeli spyware company NSO Group, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on on Friday.

“The highly sophisticated malware has infected users’ Apple or Android telephones without their noticing and without any action from the user’s part,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reported it had been investigating the case since the fall, adding that “the espionage is no longer active.”

Antti Pelttari, director of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, later said “a state actor of some sort” was likely behind the hack.

READ MORE: Dozens of journalists, activists in El Salvador hacked with Pegasus spyware

'Even microphones, cameras being spied on'

The Pegasus software can seamlessly infiltrate a mobile phone and allow its operators to gain access to the device’s contents and location history.

Jarmo Sareva, Finland's Ambassador for Cyber Security, would not disclose the data harvested, but said under government protocols information transmitted by phone must be public or classified at the lowest level.