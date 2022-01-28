Vladimir Putin has been in power in Russia for over two decades now. Many credit him for the reinvention of the country as a powerful state after the catastrophic collapse of its predecessor state, the communist Soviet Union.

While Putin’s supporters believe he made Russia great again, he has been also criticised for suppressing the country’s political opposition and jailing dissenters like Alexey Navalny.

Among his disputed achievements, his fight with the country’s extremely rich oligarchs stands out as a unique case. While corruption is still a serious problem across Russia, the country’s statecraft is not under the control of oligarchs anymore thanks to Putin’s crackdown on them, according to some well known experts.

Putin’s crackdown was backed by some of his colleagues in the country’s security community, for which he worked in the past, and also other powerful operators of the state bureaucracy.

While he is now at the zenith of his own power as Russian president, he has been long surrounded by some officials, who are not part of the famous Petersburg Group, also referred to as siloviki, the Russian word for the country’s anti-Western security establishment or its deep state.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been in office since 2004. Both Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu and the country’s top general Valery Gerasimov have kept their seats since 2012. That’s also true for the Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov, who has been in Putin’s press service since 2000.

Let’s become more acquainted with them.

Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov is the world’s longest serving foreign minister still alive, having been in his post since 2004 without interruption. The world’s longest streak for keeping a foreign ministry seat belongs to Saudi Arabia’s late Prince Saud al-Faisal, who held the post for 40 years.

Lavrov is indisputably loyal to Putin, but he also possesses the skills necessary for the post. Besides Russian, Lavrov speaks at least four languages including Sinhalese, one of the main languages spoken in Sri Lanka, Dhivehi, the official language of the Maldives, English and French.

Despite having an Armenian father from Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, the 72-year-old Lavrov has never indicated that he speaks his father’s native language. Interestingly, he also chose to use his Russian mother’s last name, Lavrova, rather than his father’s last name, Kalantaryan.

Prior to becoming foreign minister, Lavrov had also served as Russia's permanent ambassador to the UN, one of the most coveted posts for any diplomat, from 1994 to 2004.

While some believe he is not part of Putin’s inner circle, insisting to remain a civil servant of the country, others believe he is definitely part of the Russian president’s assertive foreign policy planning as well as its conduct from Syria to Ukraine.

Sergey Shoigu