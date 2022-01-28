Burkina Faso's new military leader Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba has said the West African country will return to constitutional order "when conditions are right" and promised to retake control of areas witnessing years of insurgency.

Damiba spoke for the first time on Thursday on national television since leading a mutiny that ousted President Roch Marc Kabore on Monday.

"When the conditions are right, according to the deadline that our people will define in all sovereignty, I commit to a return to a normal constitutional order," Damiba said.

Wearing a red beret, army fatigues and flanked by national flags, Damiba said he would convene various sections of Burkina Faso's society to agree on a roadmap to plan and carry out needed reforms.

The military leadership said on Monday after seizing power that it would propose a calendar for a return to constitutional order "within a reasonable time frame" but has not elaborated on its plans.

The officers, who call themselves the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration launched a mutiny on Sunday night, and removed Kabore on Monday, blaming him for failing to contain worsening violence by militants.

Damiba promised security to farmers and herders and people across the West African Sahel nation affected by violence from militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh, saying he would take back control of those zones.

He said security would be a priority.

READ MORE:Explained: Military takeover in Burkina Faso