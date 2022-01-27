Ukraine's interior ministry has said at least five people were killed after a member of the National Guard opened fire at an aerospace factory in the east of the country.

The shooting took place in the city of Dnipro on Thursday. The attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and immediately fled the scene, the interior ministry said.

"As a result, five people died and another five were injured," the statement added.

The incident occurred around 0140 GMT (3:40AM local time) when the shooter was being issued a weapon at the beginning of a shift.

The Yuzhmash facility is an aerospace factory that produces and tests material related to defence, aeronautics and agriculture, according to its website.

The ministry said the shooter was born in 2001 and there was an ongoing operation to locate him.