Forces of Yemen’s internationally recognised government and their United Arab Emirates-backed allies have swept through a strategic central province, forcing Houthi rebels out of its second largest district.

Government forces and the Giants retook the district of Harib and its centre south of Marib city on Wednesday after nearly two weeks of fighting, pushing their way to the nearby district of Juba, said Brig Abdou Megali, a military spokesperson.

The Houthis had taken the two districts last year, part of their offensive on Marib.

Fighting also raged between government forces and the Houthis elsewhere including in the provinces of Jawf and Taiz, he added.

The Giants posted footage purportedly showing their forces roaming through what they said was the centre of Harib.

Other footage showed fighters on armoured vehicles speeding in what they said were mountainous areas overlooking the district.

Two other military officials from inside the coalition also said the district had been taken. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Battlefield setbacks