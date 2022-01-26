Yemen's Houthi rebels have been expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade fighters, the militia claimed, a day after the insurgents' latest missile attack on Abu Dhabi.

The Iran-backed Houthis lost Harib district south of Marib, the government's last northern stronghold which they have been fighting to seize for months.

The Giants Brigade said "hundreds were killed and wounded on both sides" in battles that lasted for more than two weeks and also secured the neighbouring governorate of Shabwa. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

"We thank the Arab coalition for their support for our operations in Shabwa, which were crowned with complete success," the Giants Brigade said in a statement, referring to a Saudi-led military alliance.

Prison deaths below 100

The clashes are part of a major escalation in the seven-year war after the Houthis, following a series of territorial defeats, launched a deadly drone-and-missile attack on the UAE last week.

The Saudi-led pro-government coalition that includes the UAE hit back with a series of air strikes, one of which killed at least three children and plunged Yemen into a four-day internet outage.

Internet services were restored early on Tuesday, a web monitor and AFP news agency correspondents said.

In rebel-held Saada last Friday, an attack on a prison left nearly 90 people dead and wounded more than 100, according to Doctors Without Borders.