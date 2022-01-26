After nearly a full month of domestic and international pressure, Yati Narsinghanand, one of the Hindu extremists who organised an event in Haridwar, India, that called for the genocide of Muslims, was arrested by authorities, following intervention by the Supreme Court.

Narsinghanand is not only the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh, but is also widely considered a leader of the Hindu nationalist or Hindutva movement. He routinely spews venomous hate towards religious minorities, saying in 2019, “Islam should be eradicated from Earth,” and “all Muslims should be eliminated”.

On the eve of the deadly 2020 Delhi Riots, which left more than 50 Muslims hacked, burned and shot to death, he urged supporters to “finish off Islam”.

Narsinghanand, and the Hindutva movement he supports and leads, is why human rights experts, including Dr Gregory Stanton, founder of Genocide Watch, have warned that the “preparation for genocide is underway in India and Kashmir”. He recently described the Haridwar conference as an “incitement to genocide”.

But the arrest of Narsinghanand not only has implications for India but also the United States, where Hindu nationalist groups have been allowed to operate freely and prosperously as tax-exempt religious and charity organisations.

One such organisation is the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) – the US-based informal affiliate of India’s VHP, which operates as the religious wing of the Hindu nationalist paramilitary outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a million-member army that draws its inspiration from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party and other European fascist movements of the 20th Century.

In 2018, the CIA identified the VHP as a “religious militant organisation,” responsible for extremist violence.

Last year, the VHPA invited Narsinghanand to be its keynote speaker for an online event, as part of a series of speeches and sermons to celebrate the Hindu festival of Chaitra Navrati. His invite was later cancelled, after Hindus for Human Rights collected hundreds of signatures, calling upon “people of conscience to stand up to Hindutva and all hate perpetuated in the name of religion”.

Rutgers University Professor Audrey Truschke, a scholar in Hindu-Muslim relations in South Asia, slammed the VHPA for inviting Narsinghanand, saying: “Hosting someone who calls for genocide is unacceptable for US-based non-profits.” She called the would-be event: “Another step – a somewhat extreme step – in the acceleration of #Hindutva hate by US organisations.”

So how are these Hindu extremist organisations flying under the radar in the United States, especially given that the Biden administration has made countering “domestic extremism” a top national priority?