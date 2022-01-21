Militants have killed two people and kidnapped 20 children in Nigeria's Borno state.

Daesh-affiliated ISWAP militants dressed in military uniforms started shooting and looting shops in the Piyemi village and setting homes on fire on Thursday, the residents and the community leader said on Friday.

"They shot dead two people and took away 13 girls and seven boys aged between 12 and 15," local resident Samson Bulus said.

The militants who attacked from nearby Sambisa forest herded "the 20 kidnapped children into a truck they seized from the village and drove them into the forest", said another resident Silas John.

The militants razed part of the village, including a church, and burnt 10 vehicles in the three-hour long attack, John said.

A local Chibok government official confirmed the attack without giving details.

A community leader also gave similar details about the assault and the abducted children.

