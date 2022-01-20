The US State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send US-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine as President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move in on Ukraine.

The third-party transfer agreements will allow Estonia to transfer Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, while Lithuania will be permitted to send Stinger missiles, a source familiar with the decision said on Thursday.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that the US government had approved third-party transfers allowing Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Britain to provide US-made equipment from their inventories to Ukraine.

"The United States and its allies and partners are standing together to expedite security assistance to Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

"We are in close touch with our Ukrainian partners and our NATO Allies and are creatively utilising all available security cooperation tools to help Ukraine bolster its defences in the face of growing Russian aggression."

They gave no details on which weapons would be sent.

Standing with Ukraine

News about the approved weapons transfers emerged late on Wednesday after Biden told a news conference that Russia would pay dearly if it invaded Ukraine.

The spokesperson said the Biden administration approved $200 million in additional defensive security assistance to Ukraine in December, along with $60 billion in equipment from existing US military stocks.