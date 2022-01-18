WORLD
Israeli police arrest dozens of Palestinian Israelis in Negev
Palestinian Israelis in Negev have protested against land confiscation by the Jewish National Fund, an organisation that collects money from Jews around the world to seize Palestinian property.
Hundreds of people demonstrated in the Negev in recent days in protest of the confiscation of their lands by the Jewish National Fund. / Reuters
January 18, 2022

Israeli police have arrested dozens of Palestinian Israelis in Negev region in southern Israel, amid protests against land confiscation.

“At least 41 people were detained in different areas in Negev,” Juma Al-Zabarqa, coordinator of the Higher Orientation Committee for Arabs in the Negev, told Anadolu News Agency on Tuesday.

He said Israeli police did not provide a reason for the arrests, adding that eight people had been detained on Monday.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in the Negev in recent days in protest of the confiscation of their lands by the Jewish National Fund, an organisation that collects money from Jews around the world to seize Palestinian property.

Palestinian Israelis in the Negev region are estimated at around 300,000, living on 5 percent of their land, 95 percent of which they say is confiscated by Israel since 1948. 

