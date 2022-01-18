Israeli police have arrested dozens of Palestinian Israelis in Negev region in southern Israel, amid protests against land confiscation.

“At least 41 people were detained in different areas in Negev,” Juma Al-Zabarqa, coordinator of the Higher Orientation Committee for Arabs in the Negev, told Anadolu News Agency on Tuesday.

He said Israeli police did not provide a reason for the arrests, adding that eight people had been detained on Monday.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.