Tonga remains cut off from the world two days after an underwater volcano erupted and triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including in Samoa, Australia, Japan, Hawaii, Chile and the US Pacific coast.

On January 15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 70 km northwest of the nation’s capital Nuku’alofa, sent plumes of smoke 20 km into the air and wrought significant damage across the South Pacific nation’s western coastline.

The eruption triggered a tsunami on its shores and cut off phone and internet lines for the entire island.

Tonga comprises 169 islands, 36 of which are inhabited, and has a population of around 105,000 people.

Data so far suggests it was the biggest eruption since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines over 30 years ago, while some have called it the “most energetic explosions in the entire 21st century”.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai has repeatedly erupted over the last few decades, but the impact of Saturday’s eruption was felt as far away as New Zealand, Fiji, the US and Japan.

Volcanoes are a common occurrence along the boundaries of Earth’s tectonic plates.

Since many of these plates are submerged, underground volcanic eruptions account for approximately three-quarters of all volcanic activity on Earth.

Even though most submarine volcanoes do not produce the spectacular eruption events of some of their land counterparts, undersea volcanic activity is a constant process that shapes the features of the ocean – from magma and ‘pillow lava’ forming much of the oceanic crust, to the formation of new seafloors.

Where are most of the world’s volcanoes and how many active ones are there?

The US has 165 Holocene (historically active) volcanoes, with 64 of them active over the last 200 years.

Indonesia follows next with 124 Holocene volcanoes, Japan and Russia have 122 and 117 respectively, and Chile rounds out the top five with 95.

As of December 2021, there are at least 46 volcanoes that are currently erupting. An eruption described as “continuing” does not always mean persistent daily activity, but indicates at least intermittent eruptive events without a break of 3 months or more.

In total, 74 volcanoes erupted over the course of 2021.

There are about one million undersea volcanoes – most of which are extinct.

According to the US Geological Survey, there are around 1,350 potentially active volcanoes globally. Most of them are located along a 40,000 km arc along the Pacific in an area known as the “Ring of Fire”, where 75 percent of the world’s volcanoes and 90 percent of all earthquakes occur.

All of Tonga’s volcanoes are located along the Ring of Fire.

What are the deadliest eruptions of the 21st century?