Millions of Americans have braced for heavy snow and freezing rain with a major winter storm closing in and knocking power out to an estimated 200,000 people.

The dangerous storm was sweeping through parts of the US Southeast on Sunday, making air travel extremely difficult in some parts of the South.

Conditions were expected to deteriorate later in the day.

The "strong storm over the Southeast/Southern Appalachians will move northeastward inland from the coast to Southeastern Canada by Tuesday," the National Weather Service (NWS) said on its website.

"The system will produce rain, thunderstorms, snow, and rain/freezing rain from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Southeast/southern Mid-Atlantic, Sunday," with more damage predicted for Monday, it added.

More than 80 million people fell under the winter weather alerts, US media reported.

Power, flights disrupted