Serbians head to polls to vote on constitutional changes
The ballot focuses on changes in the election of judges and prosecutors that authorities say are aimed at boosting their independence in the country.
Serbian Prime Minster Ana Brnabic casts her ballot for the nationwide referendum on changes to the constitution that the government says would strengthen the independence of the country's judiciary. / AFP
January 16, 2022

Serbia has held a referendum on constitutional amendments that the populist government says are needed for the Balkan country to advance in a bid to join the European Union.

Sunday's ballot focuses on the changes in the election of judges and prosecutors that authorities say are aimed at boosting their independence in the country where the judiciary is widely seen as corrupt and politically controlled.

The referendum has been hailed by the United States, the European Union and some Western countries as a step in the right direction. 

But critics at home say the changes are insufficient.

Some opposition parties and independent experts also have argued that the referendum was organised in a generally non-democratic atmosphere, too hastily and too soon before an election that is due in early April.

About 6.5 million Serbian citizens were eligible to vote in the referendum. A simple majority of those who turn out decide on the outcome. 

Official results were expected on Monday.

READ MORE: Serbia issues ultimatum to peace violators after anti-Bosniak crimes

Kosovo Serbs protest

President Aleksandar Vucic's government has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms, which they have denied. 

Vucic and other officials on Sunday urged voters to support the amendments and help the country move forward.

The government has urged the Serb minority in Kosovo – a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008 – to come to nearby towns in Serbia to cast ballots after Kosovo authorities refused to allow for the opening of polling stations there.

Dozens of Kosovo Serbs on Sunday held a protest in the Serb-dominated northern part of Kosovo. No incidents were reported.

Serbia doesn't recognise the independence of Kosovo, which has been backed by the US and most EU countries. 

Serbia and Kosovo must normalise relations to be able to advance toward EU membership.

READ MORE: Is the EU assisting in the ‘break up’ of Bosnia?

SOURCE:AP
