Dozens of gunmen on motorbikes have ransacked a village and killed more than 50 people in the latest violence in northwest Nigeria.

Residents reported the incident to media on Sunday.

Local elder Abdullahi Karman Unashi told Reuters news agency that the men entered Dankade village in Kebbi state on Friday night and exchanged gunfire with soldiers and policemen.

Security forces were forced to retreat, leaving the attackers to burn shops and grain silos and take cattle into the early hours of Saturday, he said.

"They killed two soldiers and one police officer and 50 villagers. (They) kidnapped the community leader of Dankade and many villagers, mostly women and children," Karman said.

It came a week after armed men killed 200 people in the nearby state of Zamfara.

