A rocket has hit the Al-Omar oilfield in the Deir ez-Zor province of eastern Syria where US forces are stationed.

Local sources told Anadolu News Agency on Saturday that rocket fire targeted the surrounding Green Village area where US forces are stationed in the oilfield, which is under the occupation of the YPG/PKK terror organisation.

While it is not yet known where the attack was originated, sources reported that US forces fired artillery and rockets in the direction from where the rockets came.

The Green Village, known as the residential area within the oilfield, has weapons depots and houses where the US-led coalition forces reside.

Landed in barren areas