American hedge fund billionaire, Ray Dalio, has stirred controversy in the US after suggesting that the country needs to learn from China and adopt policies that reduce the country's wealth gap.

The founder of the $150 billion investment firm Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, was speaking at the UBS Greater China conference when he made comments supporting Chinese policies seeking to tackle inequality in the country.

Dalio said that Beijing's campaign to promote "common prosperity" among its people is something that the United States should seek to emulate.

He said that Chinese leaders understand a cycle in which the country gets rich first and then makes an effort to distribute opportunities more equally.

"I think the United States through its own system needs more common prosperity and a lot of countries do," added Dalio.

In the past, Dalio has called China's economic rise "greatest economic miracle ever", and it's safe to say that the investor is more than a little enthralled with Beijing's ability to steer the country towards global economic dominance in the last few decades.

So what is China's 'common prosperity' vision?

Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a series of measures to remake the world's second-largest economy, emphasising "common prosperity."

Unlike most other major economies, China was able to weather Covid-19 better than most. In 2020 it was the only major economy to grow, even as the rest of the world shut down. That success was partly based on its ability to manage the worst of the epidemic in its own borders.

However, the country's economic growth has left policy makers in Beijing worried that the distribution of wealth in the country is creating an increasing social imbalance.

Official figures show that while the economy continues to be robust, it also revealed that the richest 20 percent of Chinese people had an average disposable income of more than $12,000 last year, 10.2 times what the poorest 20 percent earn.

The US, in contrast, has a multiple of around 8.4 and countries in Western Europe closer to a multiple of 5.

The income inequality number has some in Beijing worried about what this could mean for the country's social stability and future economic growth if left unchecked.

This is where Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" policy comes in.

The hope amongst China's political elite is that through a series of policy moves, market forces, and philanthropy will address the country's wealth gap.