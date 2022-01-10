Arctic air blasting across the northern tier of the United States has gripped parts of the High Plains, the Upper Midwest and New England, with wind-chill alerts posted from Montana to Maine, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The frigid air mass, ushered in behind a cold front sweeping over the East Coast into the Atlantic, was expected to bring a combination of icy temperatures and winds, the weather service said on Monday.

Such dangerously low wind-chill factors can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, the NWS warned.

At the same time, cold, Arctic winds blowing in from the west across the Great Lakes are likely to bring heavy "lake-effect" snow to parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, upstate New York and western Pennsylvania over the next few days.

More than a foot of snow is possible in the Tug Hill plateau of New York, the NWS said.

