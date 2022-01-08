Albanian police have intervened to move away protesters who broke into the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party in an internal squabble over the party's leadership.

Police used a water cannon truck and tear gas, and scores of officers pushed away hundreds of protesters who had stormed the ground floor of the centre-right Democratic Party’s headquarters on Saturday.

They detained and removed some protesters, and at least one injured person was seen.

A group led by former party leader Sali Berisha used iron bars and hammers to break open the main doors of the building.

Berisha is trying to remove the Democrats’ leader, Lulzim Basha, whom he accuses of being a “hostage” of Prime Minister Edi Rama of the left-wing Socialist Party.

“Today the Democrats and Albania’s democrats will turn the bunker of hostage (Lulzim) Basha into their house of freedom,” Berisha said, pledging to continue the protest.

Party staff used tear gas to try to prevent them breaking in before police intervened.

The party in a statement said that “today’s acts of violence against the Democratic Party mark Sali Berisha’s final isolation and a shameful move out of the political scene."