The wife of a senior Tunisian politician has announced that she will be joining her husband in his ongoing hunger strike.

Saida Akremi, whose husband Noureddine Bhiri is the deputy chairman of the Ennahda party, started her hunger strike on Thursday in protest of his continued detention.

Akremi also said that security personnel at the hospital where her husband has been transferred have refused to provide her with food.

"I started a hunger strike in protest of the continued imprisonment of my husband and for denying food for me," Akremi said.

Bhiri, 63, was transferred to Habib Bougatfa Hospital in the northern city of Bizerte after his health deteriorated due to his hunger strike.

Akremi said that she tried to convince her husband to end his hunger strike, but he refused.

On Wednesday, Bhiri’s doctor, Hatem Ghadoun, warned that his condition is serious in light of his hypertension and diabetes along with heart issues.

Accusation of terrorism