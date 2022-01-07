WORLD
Civilians killed in Houthi missile attack on Yemen fuel station
At least 4 civilians were killed and several others wounded when Iran-backed rebels targeted a fuel station in Shabwa.
The Houthi rebel group regularly carries out rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territory in retaliation to the Saudi-led coalition attacks. / Reuters
January 7, 2022

Four civilians have been killed in a missile attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a fuel station in Yemen's southern Shabwa Governorate.

Several people were also injured in the attack, Saba, Yemen’s official news agency, reported late on Thursday.

The injured people are in critical condition, the agency said, as the death toll is feared to increase.

The Yemeni Legal Affairs and Human Rights Ministry condemned the attack that led to the civilian fatalities.

Last week, the Houthis targeted the house of an official in the Asilan district of Shabwa with a missile during a meeting of Yemeni army commanders.

In the attack, 12 of the soldiers guarding the meeting lost their lives and many others were wounded.

READ MORE:Saudi-led coalition pushes against Houthi gains in Yemen

Recommended

Retaliation to the Saudi-led coalition

The Houthi rebel group regularly carries out rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territory, saying they are in retaliation to the Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises.

In Yemen, nearly 80% or about 30 million people need humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

READ MORE: Houthis target Saudi-led Yemen coalition camp in missile strike

SOURCE:AA
