South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung isn't bald but he is enjoying the support of many bald voters over his push for government payments for hair loss treatments.

Online communities for bald people are flooded with messages supporting his proposal. There is also strong criticism that it's just a populism-driven campaign pledge by Lee, the governing party candidate, to win votes.

Messages on social media include: "Jae-myung bro. I love you. I’ll implant you in the Blue House" and "Your Excellency, Mr. President! You’re giving new hope to bald people for the first time in Korea."

Lee told reporters on Wednesday that he thinks hair regrowth treatments should be covered by the national health insurance programme.

“Please, let us know what has been inconvenient for you over hair-loss treatments and what must be reflected in policies," Lee wrote on Facebook.

"I’ll present a perfect policy on hair-loss treatment."