Across the Pacific region, the world’s new power centre, tensions have been increasing between the Western alliance and China in recent years.

The most recent indication of regional confrontation is a military agreement between Australia and Japan, two Pacific nations with strong anti-China tendencies.

Today Sydney and Tokyo signed the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which allows both states to conduct military exercises in the territory of the other country without permission.

Since 2020, both countries have worked through a political understanding on lifting legal and bureaucratic barriers over their militaries’ entrance to the other country’s sovereign territories.

Japanese and Australian leaders hailed the agreement as a great achievement to secure their common interests in the Pacific.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison emphasised “the shared strategic security challenges” they both face without naming Beijing as the cause of their concerns. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described it as “a landmark instrument” of the countries’ developing cooperation.

But Morrison’s mention of democracy and human rights and the new pact’s aim to create “a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific" clearly showed that the pact is an encoded message to Beijing under the management of the one-party rule of the communists.

On the other side of the Pacific, China displayed stoicism in the face of the deal between Tokyo and Sydney. “The Pacific Ocean is vast enough for the common development of countries in the region,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday, in classic Chinese diplomatic language.

While China is pursuing an expansionist foreign policy across the world, it’s not based on military occupations or confrontations like the US and Russia have done in the past. It’s “completely reliant on soft power approaches, producing many win/win solutions,” says Richard Falk, a prominent international law professor.

Wenbin’s statement confirms Falk’s comments on China’s approach.

“State-to-state exchanges and cooperation should be conducive to enhancing mutual understanding and trust among countries in the region and safeguarding regional peace and stability, rather than targeting or undermining the interests of any third party,” Wenbin said.

“We hope that the Pacific will be an ocean of peace, not a place to make waves,” he added.