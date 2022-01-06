WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi-led coalition pushes against Houthi gains in Yemen
Saudi-led coalition has retaken key areas from Yemen's Houthi rebels after an intense fight last week killed dozens on both sides.
Saudi-led coalition pushes against Houthi gains in Yemen
Coalition warplanes have carried out intense air strikes in Yemen, including on Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa. / Reuters
January 6, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen has retaken several areas in the energy-producing provinces of Marib and Shabwa to repel advances by the Houthi movement in fierce fighting that has stymied United Nations-led peace efforts.

Pro-government fighters have also retaken some areas on the southern and western outskirts of Marib city, three other military and tribal sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Battles have intensified since the start of the year after the coalition sent reinforcements to Shabwa, where inroads by the Iran-aligned Houthi group had cut off access to the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold in Marib.

Marib, in central Yemen, has for over a year been the focus of the seven-year war. The government holds the province's main city and nearby oil and gas infrastructure.

READ MORE: Yemen rebels capture UAE ship carrying 'military supplies'

READ MORE: Saudi air strike kills dozen Yemeni troops 'by mistake'

Recommended

Dozens killed in renewed fighting

Pro-coalition Yemeni forces, including the UAE-backed Giants Brigade, restored control on parts of Assilan in Shabwa and are pushing towards Bayhan.

Dozens have been killed on both sides in the past week's fighting, according to two military sources.

Marib city is home to three million people, including nearly 1 million who fled other parts of Yemen after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene months later.

Coalition warplanes have carried out intense air strikes in Yemen, including on Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa. The group meanwhile has kept up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.

READ MORE: Saudi air strike kills dozen Yemeni troops 'by mistake'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China