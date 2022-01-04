Canada has announced two agreements totalling $31.5 billion to compensate First Nations children who were taken from their families and put into the child welfare system and to reform the system that removed them and deprived them of services they needed.

The agreements include around $15 billion for potentially hundreds of thousands of First Nations children who were removed from their families, who did not get services or who experienced delays in receiving services. More than $15 billion is to reform the system over the next five years.

The agreements come almost 15 years after the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society brought forward a human rights complaint.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal repeatedly found child and family services discriminated against First Nations children, in part by under-funding services on reserves so children were removed from their homes and taken off-reserve to get those services.

Canada admitted its systems were discriminatory but repeatedly fought orders to pay compensation and fund reforms, including an appeal it filed last year.

Canada is also fighting a class-action lawsuit on behalf of First Nations children that the compensation agreement seeks to resolve.

Justice Minister David Lametti said on Tuesday the government will drop its appeals once the agreements are finalized in the months ahead.

Funding's purpose