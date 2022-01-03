Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalised with an intestinal blockage but is in stable condition.

The Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo said in a note that Bolsonaro was admitted there in the early hours of Monday due to intestinal obstruction.

"He is in stable condition, undergoing treatment and will be re-evaluated this morning by Doctor Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo's team," the note said.

"At the moment, there is no forecast for him being discharged," it added.

A government statement published by the Globo media outlet indicated that Bolsonaro is “doing well” and further information will be provided later in a medical bulletin.

Undergoing surgeries