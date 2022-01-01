WORLD
Israel's war planes bomb besieged Gaza
Israeli air strikes have targeted Palestine's Gaza city reportedly in retaliation for rocket launches.
File photo: Israel conducts airstrikes within Palestine's blockaded Gaza after rockets reportedly fired from the enclave which landed outskirts of Tel Aviv / Reuters
January 1, 2022

Israeli warplanes launch raids on targets in Palestine's besieged Gaza, in response to the firing of two missiles from the enclave.

Israeli warplanes have targeted positions of the Izz al Din al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas in early Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

No one from Hamas or any other party claimed responsibility for firing rockets.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has not announced any casualties regarding the bombings.

Israel said on Saturday that rockets fired from blockaded Gaza fell off the Mediterranean coast of the Gush Dan area which includes Tel Aviv in central Israel.

"According to protocol, no sirens were sounded and no interception took place as the rockets landed in the sea off the coast of central Israel," the statement added.

No casualties were reported following rockets that triggered the Israeli attacks.

Separately, reports from the ground say Israel's warplanes have also targeted Gaza's Khan Yunis region.

Tensions running high

Last week, Israeli security forces stormed a village in the occupied West Bank injuring hundreds of Palestinians.

At least 247 Palestinians were injured in ongoing Israeli raids on Burqa, Nablus including 10 with live ammunition and 48 with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Israeli troops sealed off the region to give a safe passage for about a thousand Jewish settlers to march in the village, triggering protests from Palestinian residents.

Palestinian villages have been in Jewish settlers' target in the occupied West Bank where they have beaten residents destroyed their homes, cars.

Tensions peaked in the region after a Palestinian man killed an Israel settler and injured two on December 16.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 war, the International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Israeli settlements there as illegal.

SOURCE:AA
