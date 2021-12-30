China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the United States will "face an unbearable price" over its actions towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

In an interview with state broadcaster CCTV and official news agency Xinhua broadcast on Thursday, Wang Yi warned that Washington's interference could lead to a dangerous situation.

"The US violated the promises made when China and the US established diplomatic relations, condoned and encouraged 'Taiwan independence' forces, and tried to distort and hollow out the one-China principle," Wang Yi said.

"This will not only bring Taiwan into an extremely dangerous situation, but also cause the US to face an unbearable price."

Tensions between China and the US have soared in recent years over issues including human rights, trade and technological competition, with Taiwan emerging as a major flashpoint.

China claims the democratic island of Taiwan as its own territory, and has vowed to seize it one day by force if necessary.

Although most countries have chosen to formally recognise Beijing over Taipei, many have retained strong unofficial links with the latter.

