Russia tests S-550 system capable of hitting spacecraft, hypersonic targets
With the "successful" test, first S-550 air defence systems has entered combat duty, according to state media.
Russia aims to ensure its multilayer defence capabilities from low to high altitude threats. / Reuters
December 29, 2021

Russia has "successfully" tested the S-550 missiles, paving the way for the air defence system to enter combat duty, according to state media.

The missile system is capable of "hitting spacecraft, ballistic missile reentry vehicles and hypersonic targets at altitudes of tens of thousands of kilometres," a source close to the Defence Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency on Wednesday.

Russia's comprehensive missile and air defence is now comprised of Pantsir systems for low altitudes, the family of S systems from S-350 to S-500 for long-range targets, and S-550 for defence in space, it added.

On November 15, Sergey Chemezov, head of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec, had said that the S-550 will have a longer-range target detection and missile interception capability.

Russia aims to strengthen every layer of its air space with various defence systems. Several countries have bought missile defence systems from Moscow.

In 2017, Turkiye and Russia signed an agreement for S-400 missile defence system.

In 2018, India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia to purchase S-400s.

Turkiye, a NATO ally, has faced US sanctions over the defence deal while Washington has sent mixed signals over India's deal with Russia. 

READ MORE:Russia test-fires S-500 air missile defense systems

TRTWorld and agencies
