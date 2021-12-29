The United States has condemned the closure by Russia's Supreme Court of the prominent rights group Memorial International.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called the decision an "affront" to human rights.

"The persecution of International Memorial and Memorial Human Rights Center is an affront to their noble missions and to the cause of human rights everywhere," he said, referring to the group's sister organisation that also risks closure.

The decision, he added, "follows a year of rapidly shrinking space for independent civil society, media, and pro-democracy activists in Russia."

The ruling came after President Vladimir Putin accused the group of advocating for "terrorist and extremist organisations".

READ MORE: Russia's Supreme Court orders closure of top rights group Memorial

International backlash

The court ruling sparked international backlash from Europe as well.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Memorial International's dissolution was a "terrible loss" for Russia, adding the decision was "deeply worrying" for the future of historical research and the defence of human rights.