Ethiopia has said it is unhappy with the US decision to revoke duty-free access for the East African country's exports.

"The Ethiopian government is saddened over the decision by the US to remove it," from the preferential trade benefits, the ministry said. It asked the US to reconsider its decision.

The statement by Ethiopia's trade ministry on Monday came after the Biden administration on December 23 terminated Ethiopia's eligibility for benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

The US cited its disapproval of the war in the Tigray region for the action.

"Ethiopia is carrying out various initiatives aimed at bringing peace and stability, political consensus and economic development in addition to conducting reforms in line with the longstanding relationship between the two countries," the statement said.

US decision over Tigray war

The US stopped Ethiopia's eligibility for the trade benefits despite pleas by a few US legislators and Ethiopian lobby groups who asked the Biden administration to give the country more time to comply with US demands.