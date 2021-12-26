BIZTECH
World economic output to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time
China will become the world's top economy in dollar terms in 2030, British consultancy Cebr predicted in a report.
According to the same report, India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world's sixth-biggest economy. / AA
December 26, 2021

The world's economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy.

British consultancy Cebr predicted on Saturday that China will become the world's top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year's World Economic League Table report.

READ MORE: OECD: Omicron threatens global economic recovery

India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world's sixth-biggest economy, Cebr said.

"The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8 percent in the US," said Cebr deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams.

"We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024."

READ MORE:No recovery in global jobs market forecast until 2023 due to Covid

The report showed Germany was on track to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. 

Russia could become a Top 10 economy by 2036 and Indonesia looks on track for ninth place in 2034.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
