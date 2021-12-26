People found guilty of online racist abuse against footballers will be banned from attending games for up to 10 years under new UK laws.

"This summer we saw the beautiful game marred by disgraceful racism from online trolls, who hid behind their keyboards and abused our footballers," Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel was quoted as saying by British media on Friday.

"Those responsible for appalling racist abuse online must be punished. The changes to the law I am announcing will make sure they are banned from attending football matches."

Football Banning Orders, imposed to prevent violence or disorder at regulated matches, bar individuals from attending games for a minimum of three and a maximum of 10 years.