Nearly seven months have passed since the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of Washington’s plan to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem. However, President Joe Biden's administration has yet to fulfil its pledge. The Times of Israel has reported that the US has effectively shelved its efforts to reopen the diplomatic mission to the Palestinians.

For decades, the US Consulate in Jerusalem served the Palestinian people in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. It was shuttered in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump, and its staff was folded into the US embassy in Israel, which Trump moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem a year earlier.

The hesitation in reopening the Consulate by the Biden administration came in the backdrop of heavy Israeli rejection and pushback. Thus far, the administration seems to be yielding to Israel's pressure and effectively allowing Tel Aviv to dictate American foreign policy.

The US has ludicrously sought Israel’s permission to reopen its consulate in the city. And Israel, as expected, expressed its rejection of the move, as it sees it as a challenge to its claims that Jerusalem is the undivided capital of Israel — a claim that is rejected by the international community.

But the Biden administration doesn’t need permission from Israel to begin with. In fact, the entire point of Palestinians pushing for the reopening of the consulate is for the US to affirm its recognition of Palestinians’ rights in the city.

The US seeking permission from Israel is a de facto recognition of Israel’s apartheid rule over Palestinians, as well as a recognition of Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem.

Washington must also remember that the American consulate in Jerusalem existed long before the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was established in 1844, over a century before Israel came into existence in 1948. Hence, reopening the diplomatic mission would not be creating a new reality; it would merely be restoring a status quo that had been there for around 175 years before Trump disrupted it.

Affirming Trump’s legacy

Since assuming office, the Biden administration hasn’t shown interest in engaging in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It displayed utter neglect to the Palestinian plight and seemed more than willing to turn a blind eye to Israel’s actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

President Biden has also neglected to right the wrongs that the Trump administration committed against the Palestinians. While Washington has taken steps to reverse Trump’s measures with regards to Iran, Europe, and Yemen, his illegal, pro-occupation measures remain largely in place.