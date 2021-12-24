South Korea has pardoned former president Park Geun-hye, who is imprisoned over corruption charges, in a dramatic reprieve for the former leader who was jailed for 20 years in a sprawling corruption scandal.

Park was on a list of people receiving special amnesty, and "pardon was granted to heal social conflicts and restore the local community", Justice Minister Park Beom-kye told reporters on Friday.

Park became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when, in 2017, the Constitutional Court upheld a Parliament vote to impeach her over a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates in jail.

She was brought down after being found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates to help her family and fund nonprofit foundations she owned.