WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea pardons corrupt ex-leader Park Geun-hye
The disgraced former president was on a list of people receiving special amnesty, and "pardon was granted to heal social conflicts and restore the local community," says Justice Minister Park Beom-kye.
South Korea pardons corrupt ex-leader Park Geun-hye
Park Geun-hye became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office after being impeached in 2017. / Reuters
December 24, 2021

South Korea has pardoned former president Park Geun-hye, who is imprisoned over corruption charges, in a dramatic reprieve for the former leader who was jailed for 20 years in a sprawling corruption scandal.

Park was on a list of people receiving special amnesty, and "pardon was granted to heal social conflicts and restore the local community", Justice Minister Park Beom-kye told reporters on Friday.

Park became South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office when, in 2017, the Constitutional Court upheld a Parliament vote to impeach her over a scandal that also landed the heads of two conglomerates in jail.

She was brought down after being found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates to help her family and fund nonprofit foundations she owned.

Recommended

In January, South Korea's top court upheld a 20-year prison sentence for 69-years-old Park on the graft charges that led to her downfall, bringing an end to the legal process and for the first time raising the possibility of a pardon.

Ruling Democratic Party lawmakers have previously floated the idea of a pardon for Park and another ex-president, Lee Myung-bak, in the name of national unity.

Park has experienced health problems while in prison, including undergoing shoulder surgery, according to South Korean media.

READ MORE:South Korea’s ex-president Park given eight more years in prison

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law