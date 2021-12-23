US President Joe Biden has signed into law legislation that bans imports from China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region over concerns about forced labour.

Biden signed The Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act on Thursday, according to the White House.

The law is part of the US pushback against Beijing's treatment of the China's Uighur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide.

It was introduced by senators Jeff Merkley and Marco Rubio last year, and cleared the House and Senate in recent weeks.

"This is the most important and impactful action taken thus far by the United States to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their use of slave labor," Rubio said after the signing.

Stating that the law will "fundamentally change" Washington's relationship with Beijing, Rubio said the law "should also ensure that Americans no longer unknowingly buy goods made by slaves in China."

'High priority'

Key to the legislation is a "rebuttable presumption" that assumes all goods from Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, where human rights campaigners say Beijing has established detention camps for Uighurs and other Muslim groups, are made with forced labour.

Some goods - such as cotton, tomatoes, and polysilicon used in solar-panel manufacturing - are designated "high priority" for enforcement action.