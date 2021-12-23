A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has been removed by workers despite the objections of its creator from Denmark.

The dismantling of the sculpture early Thursday came days after pro-Beijing candidates scored a landslide victory in the Hong Kong legislative elections, after amendments in election laws allowed the vetting of all candidates to ensure that they are “patriots” loyal to Beijing.

“Latest legal advice given to the university cautioned that the continued display of the statue would pose legal risks to the university based on the Crimes Ordinance enacted under the Hong Kong colonial government," the university said in a statement.

Workers barricaded the monument at the University of Hong Kong late Wednesday night. Drilling sounds and loud clanging could be heard coming from the boarded-up site, which was patrolled by guards.

The 8-meter tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt to symbolise the lives lost during the bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

The university said that it had requested for the statue to be put in storage and would continue to seek legal advice on follow-up actions.

Climate of oppression