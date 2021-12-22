Winter usually spells tragedy for northwest Syria, home to more than three million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced by a decade-long war that has killed nearly half a million.

In makeshift camps in the country's last major rebel enclave, streets turn muddy, tents leak and inhabitants die of hypothermia or in fires caused by unsafe heating methods.

"I can't afford to buy a furnace or to feed my children," Umm Raghad told AFP news agency from the Kafr Arouk displacement camp in the northwestern province of Idlib.

"My children are cold. They don't have proper clothes." Raghad added as she lack enough money for even the most basic of necessities.

Survival

Snowfall and sub-zero temperatures are not unusual in northwestern Syria.

Aid agencies often help insulate tents and provide blankets and clothes, but donor funding is struggling to keep up with growing demand.

According to the UN's refugee agency UNHCR, $182 million is required to finance growing needs in winter assistance across Syria this year but only half of the amount has been secured.

In the Kafr Arouk camp, a rudimentary furnace set up in Umm Raghad's tarpaulin tent attracts dozens of people looking to keep warm.

Last year, a group of people donated the heater to Umm Raghad, whose eight children include three with special needs.

The 45-year-old can't afford coal or wood, so she makes do with scraps collected by Umm Raghad's children and other neighbours who forage for hours across the camp's sludgy grounds.

"Our neighbours all gather here in my tent to stay warm," she told AFP.

"It gets crowded with around 15 people crammed in one tent, where they eat and drink and sit."