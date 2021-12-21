The UN said that its investigators have not been granted access to the Belarus-Polish border but their probe had uncovered "dire conditions" for migrants camped there.

A UN rights office team had travelled to Poland from November 29 to December 3, but "was not granted access to the restricted border area," spokesperson Liz Throssell told reporters on Tuesday.

And "Belarus regrettably did not accept our request to visit," she added.

"We urge the authorities of both countries to allow access to the border areas ... and to stop practices that put refugees and other migrants at risk", she said.

Throssel called on "both countries to urgently address this appalling situation in line with their obligations under international human rights law and refugee law."

Without access to the border, she said the UN team had interviewed 31 people who had arrived in Poland through Belarus between August and November this year.

"They described dire conditions on both sides of the border, with no or limited access to food, clean water and shelter, often amid freezing temperatures," Throssell said.

People at border 'beaten or threatened by security forces'

Throssell indicated that most of those interviewed by the UN team described being "beaten or threatened by security forces" on the Belarusian side.