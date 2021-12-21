The Pentagon has stopped short of creating a list of extremist groups that military members cannot join and declined to say explicitly whether refusing to view President Joe Biden as America's legitimate leader was a violation of policy.

The US military, like American society, is under political strain after years of divisive politics. A small minority of military service members have refused orders to get vaccinated, after that issue became politicised, and some participated in the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

Following the riot, the Biden administration, which took office on January 20, spent much of the year working to clarify its definition of extremism and what kinds of military participation in an extremist activity to explicitly prohibit, unveiling the results on Monday.

The new definition includes everything from prohibiting "liking" extremist content on social media to fundraising or demonstrating for an extremist organisation.

Punishment, if there is any, could be up to local commanders.

Still, the Pentagon stopped short of prohibiting membership in any group, from the Proud Boys to the Oath Keepers and the Ku Klux Klan, and avoided weighing in on specific scenarios, like a soldier's view of the legitimacy of Biden as president.

Nearly 300 allegations of extremist activity by service members

Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that his 2020 election loss to the Democrat resulted from widespread voter fraud.

"If we got into coming up with a list of extremist groups, it would be only probably as good as the day we published it because these groups change," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing.