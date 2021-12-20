Guatemalan families have held funeral rites for the victims of a deadly December 9 truck accident in southern Mexico that killed at least 50 migrants, most of them from the Central American country.

On Sunday afternoon, about 100 people gathered in the town of El Tejar, about 50 kilometres west of the capital, Guatemala City, to mourn the death of Daniel Perez, 41.

"I searched for him in five hospitals, and tragically I found him in the morgue," said his wife, Mariela Olivares, 35, who travelled to Mexico after the crash to identify the father of three children who was trying to reach the United States after losing his job during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was his first attempt to migrate, Olivares said.

Feliza Uxla, Perez's mother, said that before he departed to the United States he told her that he was so worried about the family's debt that he couldn't sleep.

"That's why my son had to leave," she said.

Spotlight on dangers migrants face