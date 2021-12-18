Taiwan's opposition has suffered a major setback after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government.

One of the most contentious referendums on Saturday asked whether to ban imports of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine on safety grounds.

Another contentious referendum asked whether to relocate a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to protect a reef.

Turnout on Saturday was low, but the government welcomed the referendums' defeat.

"Taiwan's people want to go out into the world, and are willing to actively participate in the international community," Tsai told reporters, referring to the pork vote.

Pork imports, LNG terminal

The government approved the pork imports last year, hoping to remove a stumbling block for a free trade deal with the United States, where ractopamine is widely used, and show it is a reliable trade partner.

The substance is banned in places including the European Union, China and Russia.

The referendum proposal failed to pass with more than 4.13 million people voting "no" against around 3. 94 million in favour. It required nearly 4.96 million "yes" votes to reimpose the pork ban.