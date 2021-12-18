France has threatened legal recourse against the United Kingdom over post-Brexit fishing licences.

“We will ask the European Commission to initiate a legal procedure for the licences to which we are entitled. This is the highest priority, the most important," said Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune on Friday.

He also said in a tweet that apart from litigation, the government was mobilising all the levers, including dialogue, financial support and long-term investments.

Beaune made the statement after a meeting chaired by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee between the maritime ministry, fishing groups and elected officials from the coastal regions whose fishermen have been refused licences.

After weeks of negotiations with Britain and the European Commission, France secured 23 new licences last week. But Paris insisted 60 additional licences were due and it would continue to fight for the rights of fishermen.

Macron indicated that France was not willing to settle. “We will not let go of the subject,” he said in a tweet.

