A German court has found Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov guilty of the August 2019 murder of Zelimkhan Tornike Khangoshvili, an ethnic Chechen of Georgian nationality, in a central Berlin park, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

"In June 2019 at the latest, state organs of the central government of the Russian Federation took the decision to liquidate Tornike Khangoshvili in Berlin," the judge said on Wednesday.

"Four children lost their father, two siblings their brother," the judge added.

"Some media suggested that Russia or even (Russian president) Vladimir Putin are on trial here," he said.

"That's misleading: only the convict is on the bench. But our task does involve considering the circumstances of the crime."

Khangoshvili, a former Chechen commander, had survived two assassination attempts in Georgia. Following that, he sought asylum in Germany and had spent the past years in the country.

Posing as the tourist

Days before the August 2019 killing, the suspect had allegedly posed as a tourist, arriving on the 17th in Paris where he visited sights before travelling to Warsaw.