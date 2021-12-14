The United Arab Emirates is suspending talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment.

The Emirati embassy in Washington said on Tuesday it would “suspend discussions" with the US, though meetings at the Pentagon this week between the two sides on other matters will move forward as planned.

“The US remains the UAE's preferred provider for advanced defence requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future,” the embassy said in a statement.

Emirati officials blame an American insistence on restrictions on how and where the F-35s could be used and say they are a violation of the UAE's sovereignty.

"Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the UAE official said in a statement to Reuters that confirmed a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The US State Department said in a statement that the administration “remains committed to the proposed sales".

"Even as we continue consultations to ensure that we have a clear, mutual understanding of Emirati obligations and actions before, during, and after delivery," it said.

Strategic partnership